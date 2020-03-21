Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. 229,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,291. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $198.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.06.

