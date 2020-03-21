Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $15.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,706,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

