Ties.DB Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $249,567.06 and $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.