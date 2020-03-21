TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TigerCash has a market cap of $397,952.50 and $2.64 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.99 or 0.03022160 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003884 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

