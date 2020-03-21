Titan Coin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $13,586.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005329 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,586,539 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.