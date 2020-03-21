TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $70,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

