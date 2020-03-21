TLS Token Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TLS)

TLS Token (CURRENCY:TLS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. TLS Token has a market cap of $9,494.86 and approximately $21.00 worth of TLS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TLS Token token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TLS Token has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TLS Token Token Profile

TLS Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,258 tokens. TLS Token’s official message board is medium.com/@TLSgroup. TLS Token’s official website is tlsgroup.io.

TLS Token Token Trading

