TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $842,421.88

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a market cap of $842,421.88 and approximately $628,753.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034512 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00090700 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,229.38 or 1.00356731 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000885 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00063924 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,995,506 coins and its circulating supply is 16,790,280 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

