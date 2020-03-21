TOKYO (TOKC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, TOKYO has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a total market cap of $34,324.45 and approximately $6.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOKYO alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008272 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003982 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.