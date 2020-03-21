TOP (TOP) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, TOP has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $4.42 million and $159,232.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.02735768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

