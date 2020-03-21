Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.90. 12,180,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $189.67 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.