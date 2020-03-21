Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 50,000 K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of K12 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in K12 by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of LRN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,029. The firm has a market cap of $713.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.11. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

