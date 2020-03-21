Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 2,337.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

CADE traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.47. 3,119,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,151. The stock has a market cap of $742.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.71. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Insiders have purchased 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.