Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 88,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 3,073,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

