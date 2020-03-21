Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,839,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 84,380,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,971,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

