Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.04 Million Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Minerals Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

MTX stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,150. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.