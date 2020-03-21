TouchCon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,055.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a total market cap of $497,831.33 and $2,055.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00360201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001086 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015781 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002314 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

