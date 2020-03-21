Traceability Chain Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $8,678.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004827 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00363883 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001081 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016293 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002331 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

