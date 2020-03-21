TravelNote (TVNT) Market Cap Reaches $4,792.90

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 51.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $4,792.90 and approximately $39.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 49.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.02748141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

