Tripio (TRIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.88 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $5.44 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02710284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

