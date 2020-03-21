Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $146,454.50 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $146,454.50 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00091113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.18 or 1.01387490 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000807 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.