TRON Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. TRON has a market cap of $751.54 million and $1.13 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 12% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu and Rfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00100064 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, IDCM, Kryptono, HitBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Binance, CoinExchange, BitForex, DigiFinex, Coinrail, LBank, IDAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, Zebpay, BitFlip, Huobi, Exrates, Braziliex, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, OKEx, Exmo, YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Ovis, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Indodax, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Liqui, Allcoin, WazirX, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon, Bibox, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, DDEX, Rfinex, Liquid, Tidex, Tokenomy, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, CoinEx, OEX, RightBTC, ChaoEX, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.