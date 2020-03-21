TrueChain Market Capitalization Achieves $25.64 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. TrueChain has a market cap of $25.64 million and $43.24 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00005168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.85 or 0.04329173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00070010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011877 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003750 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

