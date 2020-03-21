TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $138.76 million and $440.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016111 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Crex24, Kyber Network and Bittrex. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.02710284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00194872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,928,285 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, WazirX, Koinex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bitso, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kuna and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.