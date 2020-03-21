TrumpCoin Trading 78% Higher This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $89,775.17 and $381.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 78% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020036 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.42 or 0.03023207 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

