TTC (TTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, TTC has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $1.16 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.35 or 0.04385138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00070479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038494 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003778 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 867,290,361 coins and its circulating supply is 410,265,205 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.