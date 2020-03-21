TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TUIFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TUI AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. TUI AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI AG/ADR will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

