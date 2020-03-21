Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TPB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,953. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

