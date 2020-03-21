TurtleNetwork (TN) One Day Volume Tops $47,607.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $359,396.16 and $47,607.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.03075449 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000210 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.