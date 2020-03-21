Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 525 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple stock traded down $15.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.24. The company had a trading volume of 99,706,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,729,536. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

