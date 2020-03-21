Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -234.22% -86.44% -65.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.22%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 15.63 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -6.11

Beam Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Beam Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.