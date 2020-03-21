Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Twitter from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 28,240,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,406,768. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $224,219,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,038,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

