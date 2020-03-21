Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $776,007.78 and approximately $744,029.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, BitForex, BitMart, LBank, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

