Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Volume Hits $3,841.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ubiq has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $3,841.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.