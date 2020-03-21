UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,367 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Moody’s worth $153,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

