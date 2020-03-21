UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 230,388 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,987,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ventas worth $172,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

VTR traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,939,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,938. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

