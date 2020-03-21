UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 55,369 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Boston Scientific worth $200,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 11,222,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,997,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.