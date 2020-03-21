UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 67,551 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.31% of Arista Networks worth $202,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $67,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,626. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.89 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.