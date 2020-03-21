UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 678,948 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,930,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Ford Motor worth $157,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after buying an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,192,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.33. 129,311,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,204,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

