UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,532,157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.31% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $173,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of HST traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 32,067,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,618. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

