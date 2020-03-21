UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Aptiv worth $163,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

