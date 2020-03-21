UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cooper Companies worth $148,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock traded down $22.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.65. 516,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,652. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.23.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

