UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of T-Mobile Us worth $174,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $1,922,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $74.55. 6,790,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,568. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

