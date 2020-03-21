UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 226,288 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,288 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.86% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $205,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,551 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 491,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,578. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

