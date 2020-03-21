UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 549,540 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843,896 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,540 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $193,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 347,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,934.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,206,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 187,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 9,555,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,515,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.