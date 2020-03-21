UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,734 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $165,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 106,106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,235,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

