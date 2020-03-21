UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,412 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Analog Devices worth $202,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

