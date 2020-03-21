UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 752,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Kinder Morgan worth $173,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,137,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

NYSE KMI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,079,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,401,814. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.