UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of L3Harris worth $169,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,357,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,560,000 after acquiring an additional 219,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $6.10 on Friday, reaching $154.04. 2,684,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.43 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $149.21 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

