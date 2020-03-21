UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752,118 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 166,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Electronic Arts worth $188,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 6,146,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.